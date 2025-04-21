JD Vance’s India visit today: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; know diversions, routes to avoid

Security has been stepped up across the national capital given the arrival of US Vice President J D Vance and Indian-origin second lady Usha on Monday morning, an official said on Sunday.

The US vice president, his wife Usha and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- are scheduled to land at the Palam airbase at 10 am on Monday on a four-day India visit.

"We have already conducted mock drills according to the security protocol for the high level visit of the US vice president. Security has been tightened across different areas of Delhi to ensure that everything goes smoothly and no untoward incident happens during the visit," a senior police officer said, as reported by PTI.

Delhi Traffic advisory: Routes to avoid The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Monday, stating that from 9 AM to 11 AM, no vehicles will be allowed to park on Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, Air Force Road, and nearby areas. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes during this time.

Any vehicles found parked improperly in these zones will be towed and taken to the traffic pit located at Kalibari Mandir Marg, in front of Bhairon Temple.

9 AM to 11 AM No parking or halting allowed on:

Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, Air Force Road and surrounding areas.

Towing alert: Improperly parked vehicles will be towed to Kalibari Mandir Marg, in front of Bhairon Temple.

Suggested Routes:

For travel between 11 Murti and RML Hospital, use:

Vande Mataram Marg → Dhaula Kuan Flyover → R/A Shankar Road → Talkatora Road → Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman Marg

For commuters between Delhi Airport and Dhaula Kuan Flyover, use: Rao Tula Ram Marg

11 AM to 2 PM No parking or halting on: C-Hexagon, Janpath Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Sikandra Road, Firoz Shah Road, MNLP, Vikas Marg, Noida Link Road (Akshardham stretch) and adjacent roads.

Alternate Routes Suggested: From Dr. Rajendra Prasad Marg to Janpath: Use Raisina Road → Windsor Place Roundabout → Ashoka Road → C-Hexagon

From Connaught Place Outer Circle to Janpath: Use Ashoka Road → C-Hexagon

From Zakir Hussain Marg to C-Hexagon: Use Mathura Road T-Point

11 Murti to RML: Same as above (via Vande Mataram Marg & Talkatora Road).

6 PM to 9 PM No parking or halting allowed on: Sardar Patel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Road, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, Air Force Road and nearby stretches.

