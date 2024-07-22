JD(S) leader Suraj Revanna granted conditional bail in sexual abuse case

Updated22 Jul 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Suraj Revanna was arrested in connection with a case of alleged sexual abuse of a man and charged under sections Sections 377, 342, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
Conditional bail granted to MLC and JDS Leader Suraj Revanna by the People's Representative Court. A medical doctor, Suraj is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna. Two cases of sodomy has been registered against Suraj Revanna.

Suraj Revanna is also the brother of sexual abuse case accused Prajwal Revanna, who is also lodged in jail.

Suraj Revanna was arrested in connection with a case of alleged sexual abuse of a man and charged under sections Sections 377, 342, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. On 9 July, a special court in Bengaluru had rejected the bail plea of JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna in the sodomy case.

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna faced charges from Karnataka Police for allegedly engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a party worker. The man lodged a case against Suraj Revanna at the Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district on Saturday, accusing him of sexually assaulting him at his farmhouse.

A JD(S) worker named Chethan KS accused Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him at Suraj Revanna's farmhouse on June 16.

Following the accusation, Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivakumar, accused the worker of attempting to extort money from Suraj Revanna by threatening to accuse him of sexual assault falsely. The extortion demand is later allegedly reduced to 2 crore.

Suraj Revanna was arrested by the police on charges of “unnatural offences” based on Chethan K S's accusation.

Meanwhile, Suraj's brother, former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, remains in police custody following accusations of sexually assaulting multiple women. Prajwal was arrested upon his return from Germany, where he had sought refuge after facing rape and intimidation charges. Their parents, H D Revanna and Bhavani are currently out on bail, facing accusations of kidnapping and allegedly harbouring a victim of Prajwal's assaults.

(With inputs from agencies)

