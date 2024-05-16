JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna was granted interim bail in connection with a sexual harassment case on Thursday. The development came days after he secured a conditional bail in the kidnapping case linked to the 'obscene video' case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) gave interim relief to Revanna till Friday, news agency PTI reported.

The case of sexual harassment of 47-year-old house help was registered against Revanna and his son and MP Prajwal Revanna at the Holenarsipur town police station in Hassan district on April 28. HD Revanna had filed a bail application earlier in connection with the case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged sexual abuse charges, had sent two notices to Revanna and Prajwal to join the investigation, but both of them skipped it.

On Thursday, Revanna applied for anticipatory bail. The SIT objected to this and sought his custody or that he be remanded in judicial custody. It said that the court should reject his bail plea, news agency ANI reported.

However, Revanna's lawyer, Arun, argued, "This is a bailable case."

After hearing both sides, the court decided to hear the matter again on Friday and till then gave relief to Revanna.

On Monday, a Special Court for Elected Representatives had granted conditional bail to Revanna in the kidnapping case. The judge had him granted conditional bail on a ₹5 lakh bond. He was then released from jail.

Revanna has been accused of kidnapping one of the women allegedly abused sexually by his son and MP Prajwal, as seen in the leaked videos. The SIT later arrested Revanna on May 4 in the same case.

The case against Revannas HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, are facing a probe by an SIT, constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against the duo following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

The complainant had claimed that the father-son duo had sexually abused her at the 66-year-old MLA's house.

HD Revanna, who is a JD(S) MLA from Holenarsipura, along with his associate, were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, lists HD Revanna as accused number one and another man, identified as Babanna, as accused number two.

While HD Revanna was arrested, his son Prajwal is believed to have been fled to Germany amid the ingoing sexual harrassment case against him.

(With inputs from agencies)

