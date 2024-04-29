Prajwal Revanna is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Hassan constituency, which went to the polls on Friday.

Following allegations of his sexual abuse of several women, JD(S) has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna from the party, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy informed on Monday.

Prajwal is Kumaraswamy's nephew and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's grandson. Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S)'s alliance candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Hassan constituency, which went to the polls on Friday.

Kumaraswamy also sought to distance his party's alliance partner BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the case, amid attacks by the ruling Congress seeking their response on the issue.

Also read: Prajwal Revanna 'sex video' row: Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says 'jis neta ke kandhe par...' “A decision was already made. Tomorrow it is to be recommended at the core committee meeting in Hubballi. Because he (Prajwal) is a Member of Parliament, it has to be done from Delhi," Kumaraswamy said.

"So I had requested Deve Gowda (JD(S) National President and former PM). Neither he (Gowda) nor I were aware of this issue," he added.

The case came to light after several video clips, allegedly involving Prajwal sexually abusing hundreds of women were circulated on social media in recent days.

Also read: Prajwal Revanna 'sex video' case: Did 'Congress leaders collude with one BJP leader' to malign JDS MP? | 10 points An FIR has been filed against Prajwal and his father and former minister HD Revanna in connection with the obscene video case under Sections 354A (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D, 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim claimed that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not home, he touched her inappropriately and used to sexually assault her.

The complainant added that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely to her and also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call.

"My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls," the complainant was quoted by ANI as saying.

