Nitish Kumar would prefer death to allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bihar chief minister has said. He also said that Lalu Prasad Yadav had been tricked into joining hands with the BJP. Kumar made the statement in response to the BJP's position that it would never form an alliance with the Janata Dal (United) (JDU),

Sanjay Jaiswal, the head of the BJP's state unit, said on January 29 that BJP members from all over Bihar had been officially informed that there was no discussion of realigning with the "unpopular" chief minister. Following the party's two-day state executive conference in the Darbhanga region of North Bihar, he made the claim.

"We have sought to stamp out rumours among our party cadre about such a realignment. Of course, the CM has the proclivity to oscillate like a pendulum. But we are not going to be cheated by him again", said the BJP leader.

"I did not go to the BJP, but their leaders came to me again and again and formed the government with them. Now, that we are with the Grand Alliance, they are saying things to provoke the alliance," Kumar said.

He attacked the BJP and said that everything would be clear in the 2024 elections. He pointed at Tejashwi Yadav and said the latter’s father was trapped. “They filed a case against his father and pushed me forward. With a lot of effort, we broke the association with the BJP and came together. Now, they’re trying to spoil things between us by making some comments," Kumar said while adding that such things would hurt the BJP itself.

Earlier, Kumar denounced the BJP, charging that it had used his former close ally RCP Singh to try to fracture the JD(U). The party has also charged the BJP with attempting to undermine the assembly elections when Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party fielded numerous saffron party dissidents in opposition to JD(U) candidates.

