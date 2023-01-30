JDU alliance with BJP again? ‘Would rather die’, says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:45 PM IST
‘I did not go to the BJP, but their leaders came to me again and again and formed the government with them,’ said Nitish Kumar.
Nitish Kumar would prefer death to allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bihar chief minister has said. He also said that Lalu Prasad Yadav had been tricked into joining hands with the BJP. Kumar made the statement in response to the BJP's position that it would never form an alliance with the Janata Dal (United) (JDU),
