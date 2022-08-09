JD(U)-BJP alliance ends in Bihar after Nitish Kumar gets support from RJD?3 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 02:19 PM IST
Senior JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha's latest tweet hints about the possible JD(U)-BJP split in Bihar
The political tussle between BJP and JD(U) in Bihar has possibly led to split between their alliance on Tuesday, said Rahul Kumar, a close aide of senior JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha. The close aide of Upendra Kushwaha, who was one of the national spokespersons in RLSP before merger of the party in JD(U) told LiveMint that an official statement on future of the BJP-JD (U) alliance may come after the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar comes out from the Bihar Raj Bhavan.