The political tussle between BJP and JD(U) in Bihar has possibly led to split between their alliance on Tuesday, said Rahul Kumar, a close aide of senior JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha. The close aide of Upendra Kushwaha, who was one of the national spokespersons in RLSP before merger of the party in JD(U) told LiveMint that an official statement on future of the BJP-JD (U) alliance may come after the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar comes out from the Bihar Raj Bhavan.

Hinting about a possible split between BJP and JD(U), Upendra Kushwaha tweeted citing, “Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Jee for the new alliance in new form. Go ahead Nitish Jee. Nation is waiting for you."

See Upendra Kushwaha's tweet below:

नये स्वरूप में नये गठबंधन के नेतृत्व की जवाबदेही के लिए श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को बधाई। नीतीश जी आगे बढ़िए। देश आपका इंतजार कर कर रहा है। — Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraKushJDU) August 9, 2022

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet Governor Phagu Chauhan at Rav Bhavan at 4 pm on Tuesday. He took this decision after chairing a meeting with the party members at his residence to discuss the ongoing political crisis in the state.

“JD(U) is meeting Governor and is likely to drop the names of BJP ministers and induct names from other parties in the ministry," Rahul said. Recently, RJD has indicated support to Nitish Kumar in forming the new government in Bihar.

The political rift between BJP and JD(U)---the NDA coalition government in Bihar, intensified after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped a key meeting of the NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh rendered his resignation from the party.

Singh, who once was considered a close aide of Nitish Kumar, has been served a notice seeking an explanation on allegations of corruption. The JD(U) had demanded Singh explain "irregularities" in properties linked to his daughters. The party workers have alleged that “huge property" has been amassed between 2013 and 2022 in the name of Singh and his family members.

Some media reports stated that Nitish Kumar was upset with RCP Singh for his growing nearness to coalition partner BJP. Singh had accepted a union cabinet without the party chief's consent.

The suspected end of political relationship between BJP and JD(U) will lead Nitish Kumar to form an alternate government in Bihar. If Nitish Kumar decides to part ways with the BJP, Counterparts Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha, CPI, and CPI-ML all have announced unconditional support to JD-U.

However, all eyes are on Nitish Kumar's meeting with Governor today evening as the party members have not disclosed anything about the meeting yet.

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also held a meeting with party leaders on Bihar political crisis, indicating full support to Nitish Kumar in forming new government in Bihar after suspected split with its ally BJP.

Congress's Bihar in-charge Bhaktacharan Das has said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi herself is keeping an eye on Bihar, she is being informed every moment. We are all united. Party's Legislature leader Ajit Sharma said that under the leadership of Tejashwi, we will take a decision together. The Grand Alliance is completely united.

The reports also said that Tejashwi is keeping his eye on the position of Deputy Chief Minister along with the Home Ministry, which has been always with Nitish Kumar since he became Bihar Chief Minister.

Currently, BJP holds 77, JD-U-45, RJD-79, HAM(S)-4, Congress-19, CPI-ML- 12, CPI-4, and AIMIM and Independent, one each seat in the Bihar Assembly. If RJD unites with JDU it would alone give a majority of 124 seats resulting in a new alliance, forming government in the state.