JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president; Rajya Sabha MP says ’PM Modi always pays attention to Bihar...’

The Janata Dal (U) on Saturday appointed Sanjay Kumar Jha as working president of the party.

The decision to appoint the party's Rajya Sabha member as working president was taken at a meeting of its national executive held in Delhi.

The decision is considered significant since Jha is known to have a good equation with the BJP leadership.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, along with other senior leaders from around the country were present at the meeting.

Speaking to PTI, Jha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always paid attention to Bihar and expressed hope that the party's demand for special category status or a package for the state would be met.

Jha was well-suited to draw a good deal from the BJP and maintain a friendly relationship between the two parties, which have a history of bumpy ties, reported PTI quoting sources.

During the meeting the party reiterated its demand for special category status for Bihar. Senior leader Neeraj Kumar said that the Centre could also consider an alternative in a special package.

The BJP ally also demanded stringent action against culprits in exam paper leak cases and called for a strong law to rule out such incidents in the future.

Nitish Kumar, returned to the NDA and took oath as Bihar CM with BJP's support, after leaving the alliance and joining Rashtriya Janata Dal-led 'Mahagathbandhan' in August 2022.

Kumar's JDU contested the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday had expressed his desire for the NDA to form a government with full majority in the state.