JD(U)'s scathing attack on BJP after setback in Manipur. 10 points

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed outrage following five of the six JD(U) MLAs in Manipur joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, even as the party chief Nitish Kumar accused the former ally of using money power to poach legislators from other parties. Just as a two-day national conclave is underway, Nitish Kumar who is the de facto chief of the JD(U) questioned the propriety and constitutionality of the alleged poaching by the BJP, news agency PTI report said.

