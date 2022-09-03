JD(U)'s scathing attack on BJP after setback in Manipur. 10 points

JD(U) attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party after defection by Manipur MLAs, while Nitish Kumar questioned the propriety and constitutionality of the alleged poaching by the BJP
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed outrage following five of the six JD(U) MLAs in Manipur joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, even as the party chief Nitish Kumar accused the former ally of using money power to poach legislators from other parties. Just as a two-day national conclave is underway, Nitish Kumar who is the de facto chief of the JD(U) questioned the propriety and constitutionality of the alleged poaching by the BJP, news agency PTI report said.
Here are the top highlights as JD(U) suffered setback in Manipur:
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar called out BJP, noting “is it proper? Is it constitutional? Is it in line with established norms? They are doing so everywhere. Hence all parties must unite in 2024 for a positive mandate."
"When we were in NDA, they (BJP) gave our MLAs nothing. Now they have been won over," said Kumar, in what appeared to be a reference to horse-trading.
Notably, the Manipur JD(U) MLAs switched sides around a month after Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP and formed a fresh government in Bihar with Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, HAM and Left parties.
Meanwhile, Kumar said the party's Manipur MLAs had confirmed their presence at the meeting, and had earlier backed JD(U)'s decision to quit the NDA.
JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan alleged that the BJP did in Manipur what it had “previously attempted in Delhi, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Our MLAs in Manipur had defeated BJP candidates at the hustings. Ditto in Arunachal Pradesh where our MLAs were poached while we were still in NDA."
It is worth noting that in a statement on Friday, Manipur assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh said that the Speaker accepted the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP, the ruling party of the Northeastern state.
The development comes as an embarrassment for the party which is holding its national executive meeting here and trying to project the Bihar chief minister for a bigger role in national politics, according to news agency PTI report.
While referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent allegation that opposition parties were in a huddle to protect the corrupt, the JD(U) chief taunted: "What BJP is doing to other parties is 'sadachar' (virtuous act) but a joint fight against its brazen use of money power is 'bhrashtachar' (corruption). The prime minister has redefined these terms."
Additionally, he remarked on BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi that after Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, it was Bihar's turn to become "JDU-mukt" where the party could be split by its bigger ally RJD of Lalu Prasad.
"Let Sushil Modi sell daydreams to his central leadership. It may help him to come out of political wilderness," Lalan added.
(With inputs from PTI)
