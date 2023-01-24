JEE 2023: NTA hold back some admit cards after flagging duplicity in credentials2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:55 PM IST
- The examination organizing agency added that those who have been issued the admit cards can appear for the exam from 28 January to 1 February
After the National Testing Agency (NTA) discovered some 'duplicate credentials and images' ahead of the JEE 2023 examination, the agency on Tuesday announced that the admit cards of some candidates for the examination have been issued and for others will be issued after close scrutiny. The examinations for the candidates found eligible for the exam will be held from 28 January to 1 February.
