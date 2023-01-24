After the National Testing Agency (NTA) discovered some 'duplicate credentials and images' ahead of the JEE 2023 examination, the agency on Tuesday announced that the admit cards of some candidates for the examination have been issued and for others will be issued after close scrutiny. The examinations for the candidates found eligible for the exam will be held from 28 January to 1 February.

As a result of the revelations, the agency decided to hold back the admit card of some students for review. The admit card of these candidates will go through ‘close scrutiny’ to ensure transparency in the process.

The examination organizing agency added that those who have been issued the admit cards can appear for the exam from 28 January to 1 February.

"The representations on duplicate credentials/images are under scrutiny and Admit Cards for some candidates have been issued. Others will be released after close scrutiny. Examination of other candidates found eligible will be held between 28th Jan to 1st Feb, 2023," the NTA tweeted.

Admit cards are the identity of the candidate and they are not allowed to sit for the examination if the candidates don't produce the admit card on demand by the invigilator.

The candidates who aspire to get admission into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will appear for the JEE (Mains) Exam 2023. National Testing Agency decided to conduct the first session of the exam from 24 January to 31 January, except for the Republic Day.

The second session of the exam is scheduled for April after which the admission process for the IITs will start.

The exam is conducted in centers all across the country and in order to cater to the lingual diversity of India, the NTA conducts the JEE examination in 13 languages which are, English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

(With inputs from ANI)