The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati began the registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advance 2023 on Sunday and candidates who sucessfully cleared their JEE (Mains) examination can register to sit for the next level of examination. The last date to apply for the JEE (Advance) 2023 exam is 7 May.

JEE (Advance) 2023 exam will be conducted on 4 June and the admit cards for the exam will be released on 29 May. The candidates can register for the JEE (Advance) 2023 exam at jeeadv.ac.in.

Who is eligible to sit for JEE (Advance) 2023 examination?

To sit for the JEE (Advance) exam, a candidate must be a citizen of India and must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in the JEE (Mains) examination, subject to reservation conditions. He/She must have cleared the JEE (Mains) cutoff in their respective reservation category.

There is also a age limit and candidates should have been born on or after 1 October 1998 to be eligible for JEE Advanced 2023. The age limit is relaxed for candidates of different categories like SC/ST/PwD etc. Further, a candidate is allowed to write JEE Advanced twice in two years.

Only those candidates are eligible to apply for JEE (Advance) who appeared in class 12th examinations during the academic session of 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as their compulsory subjects.

To be eligible for JEE Advanced 2023, candidates must not have previously enrolled in an IIT, regardless of whether they completed the course or accepted the seat by reporting online. Additionally, those whose admission to an IIT was canceled after joining are also ineligible.

However, individuals who enrolled in a preparatory course at an IIT for the first time in 2022 may apply.

Moreover, candidates who were offered a seat at an IIT through JoSAA 2022 but did not report online, withdrew before the last round of seat allotment or had their seat canceled before the last round are eligible to take the JEE Advanced 2023.

