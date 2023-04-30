JEE Advance 2023 registration open: How to apply, important dates, who is eligible2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 07:46 PM IST
To be eligible for JEE Advanced 2023, candidates must not have previously enrolled in an IIT, regardless of whether they completed the course or accepted the seat by reporting online
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati began the registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advance 2023 on Sunday and candidates who sucessfully cleared their JEE (Mains) examination can register to sit for the next level of examination. The last date to apply for the JEE (Advance) 2023 exam is 7 May.
