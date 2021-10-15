The IIT Kharagpur will declare the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE Advanced) result and release the answer key on Friday, October 15. The JEE Advanced 2021 results are likely to be declared at around 10 am. Candidates can check their results by visiting jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can access the JEE Advanced result by logging in at the jeeadv.ac.in website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth.

The final answer key will be released based on the objection raised by candidates on the provisional answer key. The IIT Kharagpur released the JEE Advanced 2021 provisional answer key on October 11. The JEE advanced result will be based on the final answer key.

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the jeeadv.ac.in and click on the result link

Step 2: Enter login credentials including registration number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on submit and download

After the result, candidates need to visit Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) website for counselling schedules. A candidate has to secure a minimum of 35% of aggregate marks and a minimum of 10% of marks in each subject to be included in the common rank list of IITs.As per the JoSAA guidelines, IITs and undergraduate programmes should have at least 20% female enrolments.

Candidates' registration under JoSAA will begin on October 16. The first mock seat allocation will be released on October 22, at 10 am, and the second list will be released on October 24.

The first round of seat allocation will begin on October 27. And, on October 30, online reporting, fee payment, uploading of documents will be held.

