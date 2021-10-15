JEE advanced 2021 result to be out today. Check timings, score card details

The IIT Kharagpur will declare the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE Advanced) result and release the answer key on Friday, October 15. The JEE Advanced 2021 results are likely to be declared at around 10 am. Candidates can check their results by visiting jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can access the JEE Advanced result by logging in at the jeeadv.ac.in website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth.

