JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) will be held today, August 28. JEE Advanced 2022 will be held for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The admit card link for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam was activated on August 23 at 10 am and will be available for download till 28 August 2.30 pm.

JEE Advance reporting time

Candidates must reach the exam centres well in advance. The JEE Advanced 2022 centres are open from 7 am. Candidates will not be allowed entry inside the exam hall after 9 am for paper 1 and 2:30 pm for paper 2.

Documents to carry for JEE Advanced 2022

Printout of the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card

A valid original photo ID card

Pens, pencils

JEE Advanced 2022: Paper timings

Paper 1: 9 am to 12 pm

Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), with the maximum students coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.