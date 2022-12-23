JEE Advanced 2023: Exam date out; Registration date, fees, and other details here2 min read . 09:34 AM IST
- Interested and eligible candidates can check the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has released the official notification for the The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can check it from the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has released the official notification for the The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can check it from the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in.
As per the official release, the JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on 4 June.
As per the official release, the JEE Advanced 2023 will be held on 4 June.
The online registrations will start from 30 April from 10 am and it will close on 4 May at 5 pm. The last date for fee payments for the registered candidates is 5 May by 5 pm.
The online registrations will start from 30 April from 10 am and it will close on 4 May at 5 pm. The last date for fee payments for the registered candidates is 5 May by 5 pm.
The registration fee for Indian nationals is ₹1450 for female candidates, SC, ST, and PwD Candidates and ₹2900 for All Other Candidates.
The registration fee for Indian nationals is ₹1450 for female candidates, SC, ST, and PwD Candidates and ₹2900 for All Other Candidates.
For the foreign nationals, the fees for the Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries is $90 and for Non SAARC countries it will be $180.
For the foreign nationals, the fees for the Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries is $90 and for Non SAARC countries it will be $180.
As per the official release, the JEE Advanced 2023 exams consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. The Paper 1 will be held from 9 am-12 pm and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm-5:30 pm.
As per the official release, the JEE Advanced 2023 exams consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. The Paper 1 will be held from 9 am-12 pm and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm-5:30 pm.
As per the notification, Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are required to write the JEE (Main) 2023 paper for admission to B.E./B.Tech. programs conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Foreign nationals who have studied or are studying in India/abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent and wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are NOT required to write the JEE (Main) 2023.
As per the notification, Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are required to write the JEE (Main) 2023 paper for admission to B.E./B.Tech. programs conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Foreign nationals who have studied or are studying in India/abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent and wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are NOT required to write the JEE (Main) 2023.
The eligibility criteria to appear for JEE Advanced is Performance in JEE (Main) 2023, Age limit (Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998), number of attempts (Candidate can attempt for JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years),Appearance in Class XII exam, Earlier admission at IITs.
The eligibility criteria to appear for JEE Advanced is Performance in JEE (Main) 2023, Age limit (Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998), number of attempts (Candidate can attempt for JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years),Appearance in Class XII exam, Earlier admission at IITs.
The notification states that, “A candidate should NOT have been admitted to an IIT irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting “online" / at a “reporting centre" in the past."
The notification states that, “A candidate should NOT have been admitted to an IIT irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting “online" / at a “reporting centre" in the past."
Earlier on 16 December, The National Testing Agency (NTA) had recently released the examination calendar for the Academic Year 2023-24 for the JEE Mains, NEET UG, and CUET Exam Dates 2023.
Earlier on 16 December, The National Testing Agency (NTA) had recently released the examination calendar for the Academic Year 2023-24 for the JEE Mains, NEET UG, and CUET Exam Dates 2023.
According to the NTA, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be held on May 7. Moreover, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 is scheduled between May 21 to 31, 2023, and from June 1 to June 7, 2023. Also, the JEE Main Exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.
According to the NTA, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be held on May 7. Moreover, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 is scheduled between May 21 to 31, 2023, and from June 1 to June 7, 2023. Also, the JEE Main Exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.