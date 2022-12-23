As per the notification, Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are required to write the JEE (Main) 2023 paper for admission to B.E./B.Tech. programs conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Foreign nationals who have studied or are studying in India/abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent and wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are NOT required to write the JEE (Main) 2023.