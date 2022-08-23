JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 released; here's how to download and other details

JEE Advanced admit card 2022: The admit card link for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam has been will be activated today at 10 am and will remain be available for download till 28 August 2.30 pm.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the admit card for the JEE Advanced 2022 today i.e. 23 August. Students can now download the admit card from the JEE Advanced official website - jeeadv.ac.in.
The admit card link for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam was activated today at 10 am and will be available for download till 28 August 2.30 pm. IIT Bombay is conducting the crucial examination this year.
Here's how to download JEE Advanced 2022 admit card:
Visit the official website of JEE Advanced i.e. jeeadv.ac.in
Click on the admit card link.
Enter the login details such as the JEE registration number, birth date and mobile number.
The JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
The JEE Advanced 2022 exams will be held in 28 August. The exams will be in two papers: Paper 1 will be held from 09:00 am -12:00 pm IST and Paper 2 from 2:30 p -17:30 pm IST.
Around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), with the maximum students coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.
After the exams are conducted, online display of provisional answer keys will be made on 3 September, 2022 at 10:00 am. The online declaration of final answer keys will be on 11 September at 10:00 am IST while the result of JEE (Advanced) 2022 will be declared on Sunday i.e. 11 September.
