The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the response sheet of the recently held Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced examination on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for JEE- Advanced exam can check the response sheet at jeeadv.ac.in. Yesterday, the IIT Kharagpur had released the question papers of the October 3 examination.

Here's how candidates can download the JEE-Advanced response sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official IIT JEE website

Step 2: Click on the candidate’s response sheet

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Check the responses and download the page

The IIT Kharagpur will also release a provisional answer key on October 10. The feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates will be till October 11. The final answer key and result will be declared on October 15.

JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. It is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Masters or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture in IITs.

According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, IIT-Madras is the top-most among all IITs in the country. Whereas IIT-Delhi is at the second spot, followed by IIT-Bombay (3rd), IIT-Kanpur (4th), and IIT-Kharagpur (5th), respectively.

