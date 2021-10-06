Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >JEE Advanced exam: Response sheet released; Result to be declared on Oct 15

JEE Advanced exam: Response sheet released; Result to be declared on Oct 15

Premium
JEE Advanced exam 2021 was held on October 3.
1 min read . 10:28 AM IST Livemint

IIT JEE-Advanced 2021 exam: Candidates who appeared for JEE- Advanced exam can check the response sheet at jeeadv.ac.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the response sheet of the recently held Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced examination on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for JEE- Advanced exam can check the response sheet at jeeadv.ac.in. Yesterday, the IIT Kharagpur had released the question papers of the October 3 examination.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the response sheet of the recently held Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced examination on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for JEE- Advanced exam can check the response sheet at jeeadv.ac.in. Yesterday, the IIT Kharagpur had released the question papers of the October 3 examination.

Here's how candidates can download the JEE-Advanced response sheet:

Here's how candidates can download the JEE-Advanced response sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official IIT JEE website

Step 1: Visit the official IIT JEE website

Step 2: Click on the candidate’s response sheet

Step 2: Click on the candidate’s response sheet

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Check the responses and download the page

Step 4: Check the responses and download the page

The IIT Kharagpur will also release a provisional answer key on October 10. The feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates will be till October 11. The final answer key and result will be declared on October 15.

The IIT Kharagpur will also release a provisional answer key on October 10. The feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates will be till October 11. The final answer key and result will be declared on October 15.

JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. It is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Masters or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture in IITs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

India reports 18,833 new Covid cases, 278 deaths in 24 hrs

Premium

UP govt denies permission to Rahul Gandhi for Lakhimpur ...

Premium

Shirdi Sai Baba temple reopens on Oct 7. Check restrict ...

Premium

LPG cooking gas cylinder prices hiked by ₹15. Check la ...

JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. It is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Masters or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture in IITs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

India reports 18,833 new Covid cases, 278 deaths in 24 hrs

Premium

UP govt denies permission to Rahul Gandhi for Lakhimpur ...

Premium

Shirdi Sai Baba temple reopens on Oct 7. Check restrict ...

Premium

LPG cooking gas cylinder prices hiked by ₹15. Check la ...

According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, IIT-Madras is the top-most among all IITs in the country. Whereas IIT-Delhi is at the second spot, followed by IIT-Bombay (3rd), IIT-Kanpur (4th), and IIT-Kharagpur (5th), respectively.

According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, IIT-Madras is the top-most among all IITs in the country. Whereas IIT-Delhi is at the second spot, followed by IIT-Bombay (3rd), IIT-Kanpur (4th), and IIT-Kharagpur (5th), respectively.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!