JEE Advanced exams on 3 July; 75% eligibility criteria relaxed

The Indian Institutes of Technology ( IIT s) will conduct the joint entrance examination ( JEE ) Advanced on 3 July, the Union education ministry said on Thursday and announced relaxation of the minimum board examination marks criteria for eligibility. However, the plan of taking the examination in regional languages is off the table this year.

“We have received feedback from students and parents. As the covid-19 crisis is not yet over, we have also kept aside the 75% score criteria (of Class XII board exams) in 2021," education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a video message.

Pokhriyal did not touch upon the language issue in his video message. However, the IITs have decided not to conduct the JEE Advanced examination in regional languages, at least in 2021, contrary to the education ministry’s stated intent last year to start some undergraduate courses in regional languages this year.

“The JAB (joint admission board of IITs) has decided to conduct the examination in dual language (Hindi and English) in 2021 as was done previously," said Debashish Chakravarty, organizing chairman of JEE Advanced 2021 and a professor of IIT Kharagpur.

“The regional language plan is not happening in 2021," said another senior professor at one of the older IITs. “It’s not clear if a few IITs can start a part of a course or some electives in Hindi to begin with, but full-fledged courses or degrees in regional language is not happening this year," the professor said, requesting anonymity.

Apart from India, JEE Advanced examination centres are likely to be set up in Dubai (UAE), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore, Chakravarty said.

The final decision on the conduct of examinations at foreign centres, if at all, will depend on the prevailing pandemic conditions at the time of JEE Advanced 2021.

The examination will relax or keep aside the 75% board marks criteria, but it does not mean that even a student scoring 35% marks and doing well in the JEE Advanced exam will be considered for admission at the 23 IITs and several other top central technical and science institutions such as Indian Institutes of Science and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research.

“We are relaxing the 75% criteria to help students this year as they have faced a tough academic year due to covid-19. This will benefit students," Chakravarty said, adding that all details will be made available soon in their official website.

IIT Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 and it will be a computer-based test. “July 3, 2021 has been approved by the ministry as the date for JEE Advanced 2021… I urge the aspirants to focus harder to ensure their success. While they might have missed the usual preparation and probably in a more disadvantageous situation compared to those who appeared for the examination in 2020, but looking at the aspirant community as a whole, the competition would remain the same," said V.K. Tewari, director, IIT Kharagpur.

JEE Main will be conducted four times in 2021—February, March, April and May—and unlike JEE Advanced it will be in 13 languages, including 11 regional languages such Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali and Punjabi. The first of the four attempts of JEE Main in 2021 will be conducted between 23 February and 26 February.

In 2020, IIT Delhi was the organizing institute for JEE Advanced, in which a total of 160,838 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2020. About 43,204 candidates qualified for JEE Advanced 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via