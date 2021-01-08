JEE Advanced exams on 3 July; 75% eligibility criteria relaxed

IIT Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 and it will be a computer-based test. “July 3, 2021 has been approved by the ministry as the date for JEE Advanced 2021… I urge the aspirants to focus harder to ensure their success. While they might have missed the usual preparation and probably in a more disadvantageous situation compared to those who appeared for the examination in 2020, but looking at the aspirant community as a whole, the competition would remain the same," said V.K. Tewari, director, IIT Kharagpur.