The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 Session 4th results. As per the Ministry of Education, a total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam while 18 candidates have shared the top rank.

The first rank holders included Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh, and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu, (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh).

Candidates can check JEE Main results by visiting any of these websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in ; nta.ac.in ; nta.nic.in, and Ntaresults.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Submit to check results

JEE Main 2021 result: How to download on Digilocker

Step 1: Click on the Digilocker link

Step 2: Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card

Step 3: Enter your mobile number

Step 4: Set a 6 digit security PIN, and enter your email ID, Aadhaar number

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Set a username

After the DigiLocker account is created, click on browse documents and enter your application number to get access to your board exam documents.

This year, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The third edition was held from July 20-25 while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.

The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Over 9.34 lakh candidates appeared in four editions of JEE-Main.

The 4th session of JEE Main exam came under the shadow of manipulation when the CBI booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its Directors for allegedly solving the paper for candidates through remote access in return for huge payments.

The CBI alleged that directors in conspiracy with other associates and touts were "manipulating the online examination of JEE (Main) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana)".

As per the CBI, the accused contacted the aspirants assuring their admission through JEE for a fee of ₹10-15 lakh.

Several others examination centres and a Bengaluru-based suspected mastermind of the alleged racket are also under the scanner and the CBI is carrying out searches.

JEE exam comprises of two papers. The 'Paper 1' is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

The JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3. The registration process for JEE-Advanced 2021 exam is expected to begin by September 15 or 16.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.