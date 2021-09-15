Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >JEE Main 2021 exam: Session 4 results out, 44 candidates score 100 percentile

JEE Main 2021 exam: Session 4 results out, 44 candidates score 100 percentile

Premium
JEE Main Session 4 exam results are out
2 min read . 07:22 AM IST Livemint

  • JEE Main 2021 exam was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores
  • The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 Session 4th results. As per the Ministry of Education, a total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam while 18 candidates have shared the top rank.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 Session 4th results. As per the Ministry of Education, a total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam while 18 candidates have shared the top rank.

The first rank holders included Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh, and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu, (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh).

The first rank holders included Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh, and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu, (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh).

Candidates can check JEE Main results by visiting any of these websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in ; nta.ac.in ; nta.nic.in, and Ntaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can check JEE Main results by visiting any of these websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in ; nta.ac.in ; nta.nic.in, and Ntaresults.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021 result: How to check

JEE Main 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage

Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Submit to check results

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Step 4: Submit to check results

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

JEE Main 2021 result: How to download on Digilocker

JEE Main 2021 result: How to download on Digilocker

Step 1: Click on the Digilocker link

Step 1: Click on the Digilocker link

Step 2: Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card

Step 2: Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card

Step 3: Enter your mobile number

Step 3: Enter your mobile number

Step 4: Set a 6 digit security PIN, and enter your email ID, Aadhaar number

Step 4: Set a 6 digit security PIN, and enter your email ID, Aadhaar number

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Set a username

Step 6: Set a username

After the DigiLocker account is created, click on browse documents and enter your application number to get access to your board exam documents.

After the DigiLocker account is created, click on browse documents and enter your application number to get access to your board exam documents.

This year, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

This year, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The third edition was held from July 20-25 while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.

The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The third edition was held from July 20-25 while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.

The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Over 9.34 lakh candidates appeared in four editions of JEE-Main.

Over 9.34 lakh candidates appeared in four editions of JEE-Main.

The 4th session of JEE Main exam came under the shadow of manipulation when the CBI booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its Directors for allegedly solving the paper for candidates through remote access in return for huge payments.

The 4th session of JEE Main exam came under the shadow of manipulation when the CBI booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its Directors for allegedly solving the paper for candidates through remote access in return for huge payments.

The CBI alleged that directors in conspiracy with other associates and touts were "manipulating the online examination of JEE (Main) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana)".

The CBI alleged that directors in conspiracy with other associates and touts were "manipulating the online examination of JEE (Main) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana)".

As per the CBI, the accused contacted the aspirants assuring their admission through JEE for a fee of 10-15 lakh.

As per the CBI, the accused contacted the aspirants assuring their admission through JEE for a fee of 10-15 lakh.

Several others examination centres and a Bengaluru-based suspected mastermind of the alleged racket are also under the scanner and the CBI is carrying out searches.

Several others examination centres and a Bengaluru-based suspected mastermind of the alleged racket are also under the scanner and the CBI is carrying out searches.

JEE exam comprises of two papers. The 'Paper 1' is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

JEE exam comprises of two papers. The 'Paper 1' is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

The JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3. The registration process for JEE-Advanced 2021 exam is expected to begin by September 15 or 16.

The JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3. The registration process for JEE-Advanced 2021 exam is expected to begin by September 15 or 16.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!