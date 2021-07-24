JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 Exams: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the candidates who have been affected by heavy rain in Maharashtra will get another chance to appear for the JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3. The minister said that he has advised the National Testing Agency (NTA) to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3.

"In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the @DG_NTA to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3," he said.

Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, & Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 & 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity,and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 24, 2021

"Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, & Satara, unable to reach test centres on 25 & 27 July for JEE(Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They'll be given another opportunity & dates to be announced soon by NTA," Pradhan added.

The Ministry of Education has advised the candidates to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.

For more clarification related to JEE (Main) exams, candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in

Maharashtra has witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days, leading to massive destruction and blockage of roads in many districts of the state.

Torrential rains battered many districts of Maharashtra, leaving 82 dead and many missing.

The Education Minister recently informed that he had advised the NTA to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam.

"Accordingly, the JEE(Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on 26th, 27th & 31st August, and on 1st and 2nd September, 2021. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4," he had said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.