JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 Exams: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the candidates who have been affected by heavy rain in Maharashtra will get another chance to appear for the JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3. The minister said that he has advised the National Testing Agency (NTA) to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3.