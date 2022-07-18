Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  JEE Main 2022 Admit card, exam city slips for Session 2 to release soon

JEE Main 2022 Admit card, exam city slips for Session 2 to release soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card and exam city slips of the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams soon.
2 min read . 10:25 AM ISTLivemint

  • Once released, students can download the admit card on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card and exam city slips of the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exams soon. 

Once released, students can download the admit card on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled to be held from 21-30 July, 2022.

Here's how to download JEE Main 2022 admit card:

Go to the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on Session 2 admit card link

Enter the log-in credentials-- application number and password

JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will appear on your screen

Download JEE Main 2022 admit card

Take a print out for further references

Also Read: IIT Madras, AIIMS top in engineering, medical colleges' lists in India. Here's a full list

The first session of JEE Main 2022 was held on from 20-29 June.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B.

JEE (Main) - 2022 will be conducted in the following modes:

a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only.

b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

The medium of the question papers: Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) - 2022 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Unlike 2021, the JEE Main 2022 will only be conducted twice this year. Back in 2020, the JEE Main was conducted in four sessions, due to the spread of COVID-19 in India. Prior to this, there used to be a single session of JEE Main, which was later increased to two attempts in 2020.

