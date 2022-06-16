JEE Main 2022 Admit Card to be released today: How to download

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card to be released today: How to download1 min read . 04:58 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) June session admit card on Thursday. Once released, students can download the admit card on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will be released on 16 June after 6 pm. The admit card link for JEE Main 2022 will be activated after 6 pm.
The first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held from 20 to 29 June this month.
The JEE Main admission card will provide information such as the exam location, time slot, and other pertinent information.
How to download JEE Main 2022 admit card:
- Go to the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on Session 1 admit card link
- Enter the log-in credentials-- application number and password
- JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will appear on your screen
- Download JEE Main 2022 admit card
- Take a print out for further references
Unlike 2021, the JEE Main 2022 will only be conducted twice this year. Back in 2020, the JEE Main was conducted in four sessions, due to the spread of Covid-19 in India.
Earlier, there used to be a single session of JEE Main, which was later increased to two attempts in 2020.
Session 2 exam is scheduled to take place from 21 to 30 July, 2022.
