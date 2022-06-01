JEE Main 2022 admit cards expected to be out soon: Check how to download, exam schedule

The admit cards will have the information regarding the slot assigned to the candidates

2 min read . 03:46 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the first session of the exam will be conducted on 20 June. Hence, estimates are being made that the admit card will come out by 8 or 10 June