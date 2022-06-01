The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the first session of the exam will be conducted on 20 June. Hence, estimates are being made that the admit card will come out by 8 or 10 June
The admit cards for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 are expected to be released soon. The exam city information for the first session of JEE Main is also expected to come out in a few days.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the first session of the exam will be conducted on 20 June. Hence, estimates are being made that the admit card will come out by 8 or 10 June.
The admit cards will have the information regarding the slot assigned to the candidates for the upcoming examination. Candidates are advised to keep a check on NTA's website, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates.
How to download the admit once it is published:
Visit the official website of JEE Mains – jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the "JEE Main admit card 2022" link.
Choose ‘Through application number and password’.
Enter your login credentials.
The JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the display.
Students are advised to download and take a printout for future use.
It must be noted that the students are mandatorily required to carry the JEE Main 2022 admit card to the examination centre. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination premises without the admit card.
Candidates are also required to save the admit card till the entire admission process is complete.
Admit cards to be released on the NTA website: First week of June
June session examination dates: 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June
Reopening of registration for July 2022 session: First week of July
July session examination dates: 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 July
JEE Main 2022 result with rank cards: 6 August
JEE Main exam pattern
The BE, or BTech exams will have three sections – Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions.
The BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam, will have three sections – Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing. The BPlanning paper or Paper 2B will comprise Mathematics, Aptitude tests, and Planning-based questions.
