JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: Session 1 result likely today

Results of the JEE Main 2022 session 1 are anticipated today, July 7, on jeemain.nta.nic.in, as NTA has already published the final solution key for the test. These websites will host NTA scorecards for JEE Main 2022 session 1 results:
jeemain.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
ntaresults.nic.in
Check JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates
07 Jul 2022, 04:13 PM IST
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 final answer key was issued by NTA, and the engineering entrance exam results are forthcoming. Results for JEE Main 2022 will be posted on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in once they are published. Students can also visit nta.ac.in for information on results.
Final answer keys have been published by NTA ahead of JEE Mains session 1 results, which is typically a sign that results will be posted on the internet very soon.
Along with other results statistics like the number of applications, the number of eligible students, etc., NTA will also release the names of toppers, or those who receive 100 percentile marks. After session 2 exams, the all-India rank list will be released.
07 Jul 2022, 04:10 PM IST
Final answer key out for BE/BTech paper
The final answer key for the BE/BTech paper has been made available by NTA ahead of the JEE Main session 1 results. Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to get it.
07 Jul 2022, 04:10 PM IST
Who can apply for IIT JEE Advanced after JEE Main results?
The top 2.5 lakh applicants can apply for IIT JEE Advanced after JEE Main results are announced. JoSAA counselling is required for those seeking admission to NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutions. Those who want to get into private colleges have to apply for institute-level counselling.
07 Jul 2022, 04:10 PM IST
How to download session 1 scorecards for JEE Main 2022
The JEE Main exam is administered in several shifts and sessions, so it's likely that one paper will be more challenging than another. To fix this, NTA uses a normalisation technique to turn candidates' raw scores into percentile values.
Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in
Select the link for the JEE Main session 1 results
Enter the necessary details, then log in.
View the scorecard and print a copy.