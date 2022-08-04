JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key released on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/.
The NTA said that the claims can be made on or before 5 August till 5 pm.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for session 2 at the official website i.e. jee.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website for candidates to challenge. The procedure (as enclosed at Annexure-1) for the challenge of Answer Key may be used, NTA said in a press release.
It further said candidates who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- . The NTA said that the claims can be made on or before 5 August till 5 pm.
The NTA had conducted the JEE Mains Session 2 exam for 629,778 candidates at various centers spread across 500 cities nationwide, and 17 cities outside India, from July 25.
The exam were held in two shifts, with the first shift starting at 9 am and ending at 12 pm, while the second shift starting at 3 pm and ending at 6 pm. The question paper comprised of a total of 90 questions, although candidates were required to attempt only 75 of them.
Earlier, the JEE Mains Session 2 exam was scheduled to be held from July 21 but was later postponed to July 25.