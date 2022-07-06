Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration begins: Check direct link, how to register

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration begins: Check direct link, how to register

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration link for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 
1 min read . 04:43 PM ISTLivemint

  • The JEE Main Session 2 registration link that opened today will close on July 9

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration link for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 on Wednesday, i.e. July 6. The link will close on July 9. The interested candidates will have to apply online through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees, a notice said.

Here's how you can register: 

  • Log into the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click to submit
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

