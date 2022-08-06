Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  JEE Main 2022: Session 2 Results likely to be out today; here's how to check and other details

JEE Main 2022: Session 2 Results likely to be out today; here's how to check and other details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for session 2 soon.
2 min read . 06:28 AM ISTLivemint

  • After the results are declared, the candidates can check the same on NTA's official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for session 2 soon.

NTA official informed Careers360 that the JEE Main 2022 for session 2 will be released today i.e. 6 August. After the results are declared, the candidates can check the same on NTA's official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Here's how to check JEE Main Result 2022

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link referring to “JEE Main (July) 2022 Session Result"

On the page, enter log-in details that include application number, date of birth and security pin

Your JEE Main result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Earlier, the NTA had uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website for candidates to challenge. The procedure (as enclosed at Annexure-1) for the challenge of Answer Key may be used, NTA had said in a press release.

It had further said that candidates who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by 5 August till 5 pm. The final answer key and JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared after considering the grievances made against the answer key

The NTA had conducted the JEE Mains Session 2 exam for 629,778 candidates at various centers spread across 500 cities nationwide, and 17 cities outside India, from July 25.

The exam were held in two shifts, with the first shift starting at 9 am and ending at 12 pm, while the second shift starting at 3 pm and ending at 6 pm. The question paper comprised of a total of 90 questions, although candidates were required to attempt only 75 of them.

Earlier, the JEE Mains Session 2 exam was scheduled to be held from July 21 but was later postponed to July 25.

JEE (Main) is an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

