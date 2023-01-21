The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 admit Card for the first session today i.e. on 21 January. The JEE Main exams will be commence on 24 January, so the admit card should be out sometime soon.

Earlier on 19 January, the JEE Main 2023 exam city slip was released. Still, there is no official confirmation from the NTA on the release of Admit card. However, once the admit card is released, students can check and download the same from official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Here is how to download the JEE Main 2023 admit card:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Open the link to download JEE Main session 1 admit card.

Login with application number and date of birth.

Download

After downloading the admit card of JE Main, ensure that your photo and signature are correct.

Take a printout of the admit card in colour and on A4 size paper.

Ensure that all the information are clear and visible.

NTA will be conducting the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 cities outside India on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country.

The exams on 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and 28 January (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The second session of the JEE Main 2023 will be held from 6-12 April.

According to the JEE (Main) 2023 information bulletin, admission to BE/BTech/ BArch/BPlanning programmes in the NITs, IITs, and CFT via central seat allocation board will be based on all India rank with the additional eligibility of at least 75 per cent in aggregate in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective education boards.