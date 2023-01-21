JEE Main 2023: Admit card for Session 1 likely to be out today; here's how to download and other details2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 12:29 PM IST
- The JEE Main 2023 exams will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 admit Card for the first session today i.e. on 21 January. The JEE Main exams will be commence on 24 January, so the admit card should be out sometime soon.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×