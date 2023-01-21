JEE Main 2023: Admit card for Session 1 out; here's how to download and other details2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:58 PM IST
- The JEE Main 2023 exam for B.E./B. Tech will be held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 1 February.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Admit Card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam today i.e. on 21 January for the first session. The JEE Main exams will be commence from 24 January.
