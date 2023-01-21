The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Admit Card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam today i.e. on 21 January for the first session. The JEE Main exams will be commence from 24 January.

Earlier on 19 January, the JEE Main 2023 exam city slip was released. Now that the admit card is released, students can check and download the same from official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Here is how to download the JEE Main 2023 admit card:

Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Open the link JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 – Download Admit Card (24.01.2023).

Login with your application number, date of birth and enter the security pin.

Your JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download it and ensure that your photo and signature are correct.

Take a printout of the admit card in colour and on A4 size paper.

Ensure that all the information are clear and visible.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 will be conducted at different centres located in 290 cities across the country and 25 cities outside India. The exams will be held on 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February.

As per the official notification, The exams on 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech for Paper I will be held in 1st and 2nd shift while the exam on 28 January will be in 2nd Shift only for B.Arch and B.Planning Paper 2A & Paper 2B.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages which is English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The second session of the JEE Main 2023 will be held from 6-12 April.

According to the JEE (Main) 2023 information bulletin, admission to BE/BTech/ BArch/BPlanning programmes in the NITs, IIITs, and CFT via central seat allocation board will be based on all India rank with the additional eligibility of at least 75 per cent in aggregate in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective education boards.

For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates, the qualifying aggregate is 65 per cent in class 12 board exams. The eligibility criteria was kept in abeyance during the pandemic (2020, 2021 and 2022).