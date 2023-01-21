As per the official notification, The exams on 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech for Paper I will be held in 1st and 2nd shift while the exam on 28 January will be in 2nd Shift only for B.Arch and B.Planning Paper 2A & Paper 2B.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}