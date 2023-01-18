Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 admit Card for the first session is still not released. The JEE Main 2023 exam city slip was expected to be out by the second week of January, while the admit card was supposed to be released by the third week. However, National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to make any announcement about their release and also about the delay. Once the admit card is released, the candidates can check and download the same from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The correction window for the admit card was closed on January 14, 2023. The admit card is expected to be released anytime soon.

Here is how to download the admit card:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Open the link to download JEE Main session 1 admit card.

Login with application number and date of birth.

Download

After downloading the admit card of JE Main, ensure that your photo and signature are correct.

Take a printout of the admit card in colour and on A4 size paper.

Ensure that all the information are clear and visible.

The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main exam will be conducted in two shifts.