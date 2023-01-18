JEE Main 2023: Admit Card to be released anytime soon. Details here

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 admit Card for the first session is still not released. The JEE Main 2023 exam city slip was expected to be out by the second week of January, while the admit card was supposed to be released by the third week. However, National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to make any announcement about their release and also about the delay. Once the admit card is released, the candidates can check and download the same from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}