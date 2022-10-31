JEE Main 2023 application forms likely in November: Check dates, other details1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 03:30 PM IST
This year, like last year, the exams will be held in two sessions -January and April.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to start its application process for JEE Main 2023 in November. The registration-cum-application forms for the engineering exam will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in by the third week of this month.