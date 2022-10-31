The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to start its application process for JEE Main 2023 in November. The registration-cum-application forms for the engineering exam will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in by the third week of this month.

This year, like last year, the exams will be held in two sessions -January and April. And as per the rules, the ranks will be calculated as per the marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions.

Candidates can choose to take one session of both. The application forms for the second session will be out by March.

JEE Main 2023 Exam is likely to be held according to the Pre-pandemic schedule and there will not be any delays in the exams. This is applicable to JEE NEET and CUET also.