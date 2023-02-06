The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results of the JEE Main exam for Session 1 held in January-February. After the results are declared, candidates can download it from the official website of the NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Currently, the NTA has released the final provisional answer key for Paper 1 of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1. Candidates can download the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) final answer key from the website.

This year, 9 lakh plus applicants registered for the JEE Main session 1. Of which 8.6 lakh registered for paper 1 BE, BTech while 0.46 lakh for paper 2 B.Arch and B.Planning

As per NTA, of the 8.6 lakh applicants for Paper 1, a total of 8.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which is 95.79 percent attendance. The NTA states that this is the highest attendance for JEE Main Paper 1 ever since the NTA began conducting the exams.

The JEE Main Paper 1 B.E./B.Tech exams was held on 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023 in 1st and 2nd shift. Paper 2 was held on 28 January. JEE Main 2023 Session 1 was conducted at different centres located in 290 cities across the country and 25 cities outside India.

Here's how to download the JEE Main Paper 1 results:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘JEE Main Result 2023’ link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

Your JEE Main scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download it for future reference.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages which is English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The second session of the JEE Main 2023 will be held from 6-12 April.

According to the JEE (Main) 2023 information bulletin, admission to BE/BTech/ BArch/BPlanning programmes in the NITs, IIITs, and CFT via central seat allocation board will be based on all India rank with the additional eligibility of at least 75 per cent in aggregate in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective education boards.

For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates, the qualifying aggregate is 65 per cent in class 12 board exams. The eligibility criteria was kept in abeyance during the pandemic (2020, 2021 and 2022)