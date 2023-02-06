JEE Main 2023 Result: NTA to release Session 1 results soon; final provisional answer key out; here's how to download
- The NTA has currently released the final provisional answer key for Paper 1 of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results of the JEE Main exam for Session 1 held in January-February. After the results are declared, candidates can download it from the official website of the NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×