JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit card out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; here's how to download and other details here2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:19 AM IST
- About 9.4 lakh candidates will appear for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam.
- NTA will conduct exams at different Centres located in approximately 330 cities throughout the country including 15 cities outside India.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) JEE Main 2023 exams. The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held from tomorrow i.e. 6 April. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the NTA i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×