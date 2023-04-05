The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) JEE Main 2023 exams. The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held from tomorrow i.e. 6 April. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the NTA i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in .

About 9.4 lakh candidates will appear for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam tomorrow. NTA will conduct exams at different Centres located in approximately 330 cities throughout the country including 15 cities outside India. Session 2 of JEE Main will be held on 6, 8, 10, 11, 12 April.

As per the NTA's official statement, candidates are required to download their Admit Card for session 2 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website.

Here's how to download JEE Main Session 2 Admit card

Go to the official JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on 'JEE – 2023 Session 2 : Admit Card Download'

Now enter your application number, date of birth and click on Submit.

Your JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card will appear on the screen

Check all the details in the admit card

Download it for future reference

NTA has asked all the candidates to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.

The examination will be held in two shifts. First shift exam will begin at 9 am and second shift exam will begin at 3 pm. Students appearing in exam in first shift have to report between 7 am - 8:30 am while students appearing the exam in the second shift have to report between 1 pm-2:30 pm.

Paper 1 of the exam, for BE and BTech candidates will be held on Computer Based Test only. Whereas, two categories of Paper 2A for B.Arch will be held in CBT mode and third category of the paper will be held in offline mode. Paper 2 B will be held in CBT mode only.

Meanwhile, on 4 April, the Education Ministry ruled out considering any proposal for a one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria for engineering entrance exam JEE-Main this year. The ministry has been receiving representations from a few students who claimed to have faced difficulties in the JEE (Main) 2022 exams, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar informed Lok Sabha in a written response.

"After due verification, the affected candidates were allowed to appear in re-examinations held on June 29, 2022 (Shift-2) and June 30, 2022 (Shift-1) for Session-1 and on July 30, 2022 (Shift-1) for Session-2. Moreover, the candidates who have passed the Class 12/ equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in 2023 can appear in JEE (Main) - 2023 examination.

"For the school leaving batch of 2020, the JEE (Main) examination was conducted two times in 2020, four times in 2021 and two times in 2022 giving them sufficient opportunities to take the JEE(Main) examination," said Sarkar.

"Accordingly, there is no proposal under consideration for one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria of JEE (Main) 2023," the minister added.