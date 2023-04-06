The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start conducting session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) JEE Main 2023 exams today, April 6, 2023. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the NTA i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in .

As per the NTA's official statement, candidates are required to download their Admit Card for session 2 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website.

About 9.4 lakh candidates will appear for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams starting today. NTA will conduct exams at different centres located in approximately 330 cities throughout the country including 15 cities outside India. Session 2 of JEE Main will be held on 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April.

NTA has asked all the candidates to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.

Students won't be allowed to attend the exam centre unless they show their admit cards and another form of identification, like an Aadhar card or a PAN card, according to the exam-day guidelines.

NTA has also advised students to reach the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of JEE examination. Only a simple transparent ball point pen is allowed inside the exam hall.

The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift exam will begin at 9 am and the second shift exam will begin at 3 pm. Students appearing in the exam on the first shift have to report between 7 am - 8:30 am while students appearing in the exam on the second shift have to report between 1 pm-2:30 pm.

Paper 1 of the exam, for BE and BTech candidates, will be held on Computer Based Test only. Whereas, two categories of Paper 2A for B.Arch will be held in CBT mode and the third category of the paper will be held in offline mode. Paper 2 B will be held in CBT mode only.

The Education Ministry on April 4 ruled out considering any proposal for a one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria for the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main this year. The ministry has been receiving representations from a few students who claimed to have faced difficulties in the JEE (Main) 2022 exams, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar informed Lok Sabha in a written response.