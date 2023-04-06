JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam begins today, check exam-day guidelines2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 06:26 AM IST
- About 9.4 lakh candidates will appear for the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams starting today.
- The admit cards have been released on the official website of the NTA i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start conducting session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) JEE Main 2023 exams today, April 6, 2023. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the NTA i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.
