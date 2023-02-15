JEE Main 2023: Session 2 registration starts, important dates, how to apply
- The second edition of the exam will be conducted in April. After both sessions of JEE (Main) - 2023 examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.
The National Testing Agency(NTA) has declared the commencement of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations. Candidates who wish to apply for appearing in this exam can submit their applications on the official website –jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration process for appearing in these exams also started. According to NTA the date of Examination for Session 2 will be on 6,8, 10, 11,12, April and reserve dates on 13,15 April. Also the candidates who wish to appear in the Session 2 must submit application forms online by 12 March and the last day to make payment of application fee is also 12 March.
