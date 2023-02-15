JEE Main 2023: Session 2 registration starts, important dates, how to apply

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has declared the commencement of JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations. Candidates who wish to apply for appearing in this exam can submit their applications on the official website –jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration process for appearing in these exams also started. According to NTA the date of Examination for Session 2 will be on 6,8, 10, 11,12, April and reserve dates on 13,15 April. Also the candidates who wish to appear in the Session 2 must submit application forms online by 12 March and the last day to make payment of application fee is also 12 March.

JEE Main 2023: Registration process for new candidates

Candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the session 2 registration link on the homepage

Click on new registration

Enter your details such as name, date of birth, email address, mobile number and more

Once registered, login using your application number and password

Fill the application form

Save, submit and pay the fees

Download the form for future reference

Meanwhile, existing candidates i.e. candidates registered for Session 1 and paid fee be considered for Session 2

Already registered candidates in Session 1 i.e. existing candidates for Session 2:

Candidates are allowed to opt for the following:

i. Course (Paper)

ii. Medium of Question Paper

iii. State code of Eligibility

iv. Examination Cities

v. Fee Payment

For new candidates, the process for registration and application form filling in Session 2 will remain the same as followed in Session 1.

Meanwhile, a record 95.80 per cent attendance was recorded in the January edition of the crucial exam with over 8.23 lakh candidates appearing for it.

The examination was held in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The examination was also conducted outside India in 17 cities of Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos and Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Port Louis, Bangkok, Washington D.C.

The second edition of the exam will be conducted in April. After both sessions of JEE (Main) - 2023 examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.6 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).