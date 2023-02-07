The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin registration for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams today i.e. on 7 February. Interested and eligible candidates can register online on the official website of NTA JEE website-jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill the application form is till 7 March. Admit cards for the exams will be issued in the last week of March.

The JEE Main Session 2 exams will be conducted on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 April 2023.

Here's how to register for JEE Main 2023 Session 2

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Open the link to apply for Session 2.

Click on Register and enter all the required details.

Login to fill the application form.

Upload all required documents

Pay the application fees and submit

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages which is English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The official notification for the JEE Main Session 2 will be out soon on the website.

As per NTA, of the 8.6 lakh applicants for Paper 1, a total of 8.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which is 95.79 percent attendance. The NTA states that this is the highest attendance for JEE Main Paper 1 ever since the NTA began conducting the exams.

The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for JEE Main 2023 is plus two (Class 12) pass certificate with Physics, Maths.

For updates on JEE Main exam, students can download the SANDES application. They can also use the National Test Abhyas app to take mock test and find other useful preparation tips.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the NTA had announced the results of the JEE Main exam for Session 1 which was held in January-February. The results on only the Paper 1 B.E. / B.Tech. were declared and the Paper 2 B.Arch and B.Planning is still pending.