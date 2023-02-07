The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin registration for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams today i.e. on 7 February. Interested and eligible candidates can register online on the official website of NTA JEE website-jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill the application form is till 7 March. Admit cards for the exams will be issued in the last week of March.

