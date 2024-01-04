JEE Main 2024: Candidates to undergo frisking, biometric attendance even after toilet breaks
According to NTA authorities, this stringent measure extends beyond candidates to encompass officials, observers, staff, and even those serving refreshments. The primary aim behind these steps is to eradicate any possibilities of unfair means or proxy attendance during the examination process.
Candidates preparing for the coveted engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main, are set to undergo heightened security protocols, as per a PTI report. The National Testing Agency (NTA) officials have mandated additional frisking and biometric attendance for candidates after any toilet breaks during the examination, it said.