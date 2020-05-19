NEW DELHI: The human resource development ministry on Tuesday allowed over a million aspirants of the engineering entrance Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE-Main) to change their exam centre or city to avoid disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The move will help students who may have shifted base from one city to another during the pandemic due to closure of educational institutions or reverse migration.

“The national testing agency (NTA) will give one last chance for making corrections, and the candidate particulars and choice of center cities in the online application form for JEE Mains 2020. This is in view of the demand from various students," the NTA that functions under the HRD ministry said in a notice Tuesday.

The dedicated entrance exam conducting body said this permission for correction has been taken “due to the constraints being faced by the aspirants in the light of Covid-19 pandemic. The facility to undertake the correction will be available from 25 May 2020 to 31 May 2020".

Several million migrants and their families have shifted base post the covid-19 lockdown due to wage loss and there is a good possibility that thousands of JEE aspirants may have been impacted due to this. Besides, movement in red zones or containment zones is a constraint, creating an uncertainty among aspiring candidates.

The JEE Main will be held across the country during 18-23 July, but an evolving health crisis does pose uncertainty among aspirants.

The first leg of the two-tier JEE entrance examination, JEE Main is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country. It is also a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is conducted by IITs for selecting students.

NTA notice issued by its director general Vineet Joshi said it will make all efforts to alter city or center of examination of the candidates as per their choice. But if the city or centre opted for does not have the capacity in the desired city “due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of center shall be final".

The testing agency, earlier in the day, said it will give five more days to enroll for JEE Main exams. “In view of representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give an opportunity," Joshi has said.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated