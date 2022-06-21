JEE Main June Session 2022: NTA releases admit card. Direct link, how to download1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
- The candidates can download the JEE Mains June Session admit card from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the admit card for JEE Main session 1 exam. The candidates can download the same from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. The exams for the same will be held on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29.
The exams will be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 of JEE Main exam will be held from June 23 to 29, 2022 and JEE Mains 2022 July session will be held between 21-30 July. Two separate admit cards will be issued for the exams.
