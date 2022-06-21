Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  JEE Main June Session 2022: NTA releases admit card. Direct link, how to download

JEE Main June Session 2022: NTA releases admit card. Direct link, how to download

The exams for the same will be held on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29.
1 min read . 05:01 PM ISTLivemint

  • The candidates can download the JEE Mains June Session admit card from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the admit card for JEE Main session 1 exam. The candidates can download the same from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. The exams for the same will be held on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29.

The exams will be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 of JEE Main exam will be held from June 23 to 29, 2022 and JEE Mains 2022 July session will be held between 21-30 July. Two separate admit cards will be issued for the exams.

From where can you download the admit card: 

  • www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022
  • jeemain.nta.nic.in admit card 2022
  • nta.ac.in

Follow these steps to download the admit card for JEE Main session 1 exam

  • Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in admit card 2022
  • Click on the “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 1".
  • Enter the application number and password/ date of birth.
  • Now, click on “Submit" to download JEE Main 2022 admit card.

