NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE Main) slated for end April was postponed on Sunday amid rising covid-19 cases in the country.

The Union education ministry said that it directed the national testing agency to postpone the exams and assured that the next dates will be announced after reviewing the situation but shall by give 15 days’ time to students.

“Given the current covid 19 situation, I have advised DG NTA to postpone the JEE (Main)-2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that safety of our students and their academic career are…my prime concerns right now," Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Sunday.

“The dates of JEE (Main)-2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination," the minister added.

Mint on Friday had reported that the JEE Main April session is going to deferred, quoting official sources. JEE Main exam is happening four times this year, and first two sessions are over.

The surge in cases of coronavirus has pushed both central and state governments to rethink the exams ahead of the peak school and higher education entrance season. The central government-run CBSE cancelled Class X board exams and deferred the Class XII board exams on 14 April. Similarly, at least nine other school boards, including state boards of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, have either postponed or cancelled board exams. The International Baccalaureate (IB) Board, too, has cancelled the Class XII exams for its affiliated schools in India.

