JEE Main postponed, new dates to be announced

The surge in cases of coronavirus has pushed both central and state governments to rethink the exams ahead of the peak school and higher education entrance season. The central government-run CBSE cancelled Class X board exams and deferred the Class XII board exams on 14 April. Similarly, at least nine other school boards, including state boards of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, have either postponed or cancelled board exams. The International Baccalaureate (IB) Board, too, has cancelled the Class XII exams for its affiliated schools in India.