The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be releasing the JEE Mains 2021 results for session 4 on Friday or latest by Saturday. Candidates can check their scores by visiting NTA's official websites--jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, and nta.ac.in. JEE Main result 2021 4th session will be announced for both---BE, BTech and BArch and BPlanning.

Session 4 of the JEE Main examination got embroiled in a controversy after the CBI detected irregularities in the exam. The CBI arrested four people including an assistant professor from an engineering college in Sonepat in connection with the cheating in the examination.

The prestigious JEE Main examination which is a stepping stone for IITs and NITs came under the shadow of manipulation when the CBI booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its Directors for allegedly solving the paper for candidates through remote access in return for huge payments. It is alleged in the FIR that the accused contacted the aspirants assuring their admission through JEE for a fee of ₹10-15 lakh.

The JEE Mains 2021 exam was conducted in four-session this year. Therefore, a candidate gets four opportunities to improve his/her scores if they fail to give their best in one attempt.

The NTA says that with multiple attempts, the chance of a student dropping a year gets reduced. Otherwise, a student will not have to wait an entire year to improve their scores.

Additionally, the national testing agency has arrived of 75% marks criteria (in class 12 exam) to sit for the JEE Mains examination.

JEE Mains Result 2021: How to download rank card

Step 1: Visit the website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘JEE Main 2021 rank list’ link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and password

Step 4: Click on the 'submit' option. Take the printout for future reference

Soon after the announcement of the results, the NTA will release the list of JEE Main 2021 toppers' list. In the previous session of the JEE Mains exam, 17 students had scored 100 percentile.

Besides, post-JEE Main results, the NTA will also release the seat matrix in top engineering colleges of the country. The seat matrix comprises the number of seats available in IITs, NITs, and GFITs.

For session 4 of the JEE Main, a total of 7.32 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. It is the highest number of candidates for the session. In Session 1, a total of 6.61 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam, 6.19 lakh candidates in Session 2, and 7.09 lakh candidates in Session 3.

JEE Advanced 2021 registration will begin on September 11. The exam will be conducted on October 3 in two shifts.

