Home / News / India /  JEE Main Results 2022 to be declared soon: Check date, how to download
JEE Main results for the July 2022 exams will be announced soon. The candidates can check the same on NTA's official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. For this, they have to use the application numbers and the system-generated passwords or dates of birth. As per reports, the results might be declared tomorrow. 

JEE Main 2022, the admission test for undergraduate engineering courses, was conducted between July 25 and July 30. It was taken by around 6.29 lakh candidates. 

JEE Main Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website of NTA -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result
  • On the page, enter log-in details that include application number, date of birth and security pin
  • The results will appear on the screen
  • Download JEE scorecard for July session and print a copy for future use.

Meanwhile, NTA has released the provisional JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the entrance test. The objection window for the same was closed earlier today. The provisional answer key was released by the Agency on August 3 for Paper 1, Paper 2A and Paper 2B.

 The final answer key and JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared after considering the grievances made against the answer key.

 

