JEE Main Results 2022 to be declared soon: Check date, how to download1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 09:37 PM IST
- The candidates can check JEE Main Results 2022 on NTA's official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main results for the July 2022 exams will be announced soon. The candidates can check the same on NTA's official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. For this, they have to use the application numbers and the system-generated passwords or dates of birth. As per reports, the results might be declared tomorrow.